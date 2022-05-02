Super Eagles fans beg Rohr to return to Nigeria

Reports that former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is among the shortlisted candidates for the Mali national team job have left a section of Super Eagles fans disappointed as they feel he is still the right man for their team.

Rohr served as Nigeria coach between 2016 and 2021, taking them to the 2018 World Cup as well as third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations before he was sacked in December 2021, and having been out for four months, he could be in line for another coaching stint in Africa.

"Yes, they [Mali] contacted me indeed,” Rohr told BeIN Sports.

He went on: “It's a good team, which had an unfortunate Africa Cup of Nations and which was also eliminated from the World Cup.”

“I saw the two [World Cup] playoffs against Tunisia. They could have qualified. They have very good players, it's an interesting team," said Rohr, expressing his interest in the Mali job."

But with Nigeria also looking for a coach after sacking his interim successor Augustine Eguavoen, a section of fans feel the German-born tactician should be returning to the Super Eagles and not taking over the Eagles of Mali.

“NFF [Nigeria Football Federation] should reconsider Rohr coming back,” said Joseph Olumefun while responding to the reports on Facebook. “This time is for the progress of the Super Eagles. I will be happy to welcome him back to finish what he has started,” he added.

“He is better than so-called Eguavoen. Let him continue,” replied Hiinan John.

Some fans feel the NFF erred in sacking Rohr.

“He was not supposed to be sacked at the first place,” said David Ohalete with Hussaini Tijjani concurring with him. “This man is a billion times better than Eguavoen.”

Some fans would rather have someone else and not Rohr again.

“Let him try another country. They said he is a world class coach, so let him go elsewhere. We need a fresh hand,” said Kayode Kenny.

Other Super Eagles supporters want Rohr to go to Mali to show his mettle.

Article continues below

“Go and prove yourself. The Super Eagle job is not a life and death,” was Akanluv Godsent D Comedian’s response.

Mali are looking for a new coach following the sacking of Mohamed Magassouba after the team failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup following a 1-0 aggregate loss to Tunisia in the playoff in March.

The new man will lead them starting with June’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they are in Group G alongside Gambia, Congo and South Sudan.