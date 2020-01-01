Super Eagles must relieve fan pain because of Covid-19 and protests – Dosu Joseph

The former international has urged Gernot Rohr’s men to go for all three points at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium

Dosu Joseph has advised the national team to aim for victory in their qualifying game against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Friday behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus.

The three-time African champions are leading Group L with three points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Victory against the Leone Stars in the double-header could see Gernot Rohr’s men secure a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in .

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic across the world and the recent protest against police brutality in Nigeria, Joseph wants the Super Eagles to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians after a difficult year.

“Nigeria have gone through a tough time in the year 2020 because of the pandemic and then protests,” Joseph told Goal.

“The only thing the payers can do now is to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians by winning against Sierra Leone on Friday.”

Although spectators will not be allowed into the stadium due to the coronavirus, Joseph believes such decision will not have any negative effect on the performances of the Super Eagles.

“We’ve seen the players playing in their clubs in empty stadia, so playing for the national team without the fans will not be strange to them,” he continued.

“I don’t think it will have any impact on them, they are used to it now. What is important is the three points whether there are fans or not.

“Playing against Sierra Leone won’t be an easy ride we will sweat for the three points. We have our professionals and they have theirs but I hope we will be able to overcome them even without spectators at the stadium.

“I believe the boys will score more than two goals but the ultimate is the three points so that they can be better placed on the table.”

The former goalkeeper also praised the presence of Joseph Yobo among the Nigeria coaching crew and believes the former defender will serve as an encouragement to the young Super Eagles players.

“It’s a good thing Yobo is around,” he added. "They know Yobo very well. He has played in the national team for years and won that jersey for more than 100 times and played in Europe.

“Seeing Yobo on the bench is good for the Super Eagles. He could give them a pep talk and let them realize the importance of playing in Afcon.

“He will be a morale booster for them and I think they will also make use of the opportunity of having Yobo around.”

Nigeria finished third in the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in , behind champions and .