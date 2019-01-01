Super Cup 2019 Final: FC Goa edge out Chennaiyin

Two second-half goals allowed FC Goa to beat Chennaiyin in the final...

beat 2-1 to lift the 2019 Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.



Jeje Lalpekhlua remained on the bench but John Gregory brought in a natural winger in Francisco Fernandes to replace Chris Herd, who remained unavailable for the game.



A suspended Edu Bedia saw out Goa's 3-0 semifinal win over Chennai City from the stands. He returned to captain the side as Zaid Krouch dropped back to the substitutes' list.



While Goa started off the game with their scrupulous flair, it was Chennaiyin who got sent five attempts on target within a 13-minute period after the first quarter of an hour.



Defender Mailson Alves remained on top with his heading skills on both ends of the pitch. The Brazilian trio of Alves, Raphael Augusto and Eli Sabia, all had their sniffs on goal and Goa had a lucky escape each time.



The Abhishek Bachchan co-owned side got close to taking the lead in the 26th minute when Dhanapal Ganesh's header was saved by Mohammad Nawaz.



Right past the half-hour mark, Goa clawed their way back into the game. However, they had fewer glaring chances with Karanjit Singh latching onto a Brandon Fernandes header and saving a fierce Edu Bedia shot from distance.



Goa picked up from where they left off after the change of ends. Jackichand Singh shot wide and Edu Bedia hit the crossbar, all within four minutes from the restart.



The 2018-19 ISL runners-up delivered eventually. Thapa lost the ball to Corominas and that led to the opener. Boumous took the shot which Karanjit dived low to only parry it towards Corominas and the former man easily guided the ball home to put Goa in the lead.



Chennaiyin replied almost immediately as Vineeth's failed bicycle kick from Francisco's cross was followed up by Augusto. The playmaker hit it low and hard and a deflection off Seriton only made sure the ball went into the net past Nawaz to make it all even.

With both teams looking for the second goal, Corominas picked out Brandon's run with an excellent pass and the Goan poked the ball past Mailson and Karanjit to make it regain the lead for FC Goa.