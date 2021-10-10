Sunil Chhetri scored his 77th international goal on Sunday as India edged out Nepal 1-0 in their third match of the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

Chhetri's is currently the joint third-highest goalscorer in the world among active goalscorers alongside UAE's Ali Mabkhout. Cristiano Ronaldo is the top international goalscorer in men's football with 111 goals followed by Lionel Messi (79).

As the 37-year-old Indian star scripted yet another record in his illustrious and long international career, we scrutinise Chhetri's 77 international goals.

The most number of goals, the forward has scored against are Chinese Taipei, Maldives, Nepal and now Bangladesh(six goals each). His best conversion rate is against Vietnam as he scored a hat-trick in the only game he played against them.

The toughest opponent the Indian striker has scored a goal against is Asian giants South Korea against whom he had scored in the Asian Cup 2011 in Doha. Chhetri's goal had put the Blue Tigers in front but South Korea eventually won 4-1.

Distribution of Sunil Chhetri's 76 international goals

Opponent Goals Matches Nepal 7 11 Chinese Taipei 6 5 Maldives 6 5 Bangladesh 6 5 Tajikistan 5 5 Kenya 4 2 Cambodia 3 2 Kyrgyz Republic 3 3 Myanmar 3 4 Bhutan 3 2 Afghanistan 3 6 Vietnam 3 1 Guam 3 3 Syria 2 6 Lebanon 2 3 Malaysia 2 3 Oman 2 5 Thailand 2 3 Sri Lanka 1 3 Bahrain 1 2 South Korea 1 1 Pakistan 1 6 Cameroon 1 1 Philippines 1 2 Palestine 1 2 Puerto Rico 1 1 Macao 1 2 New Zealand 1 1 Curacao 1 1 DPR Korea 1 2

When is India playing in the SAFF Championship?

The 2021 SAFF Championship will be held in Maldives from October 1 to 16. This will be the 13th edition of the biennial international men's football championship. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed from 2020 to September 2021, which was again rescheduled to October, after Bangladesh withdrew from hosting it.

India are the record champions in SAFF Championship as they have won it eight times. In this edition, the Blue Tigers will be joined by Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and host Maldives. However, Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference.

India drew their first two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 1-1 and 0-0 on October 4 and 7 respectively. They won their third encounter against Nepal on October 10 and they next play against Maldives on October 13.