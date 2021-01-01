Indian Football: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Coronavirus

The Indian national team captain himself confirmed the new on social media...

The Indian football team and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the player confirmed on Thursday.

Chhetri took Twitter to inform his fans were he rote, "In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always."

Goal wishes the Blues skipper a speedy recover.