SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri equals Pele's tally of 77 international goals

India edged out Nepal 1-0 in their third match of the SAFF Championship 2021 as Sunil Chhetri scored his second goal of the competition for the Blue Tigers. The Indian talisman now has 77 international goals to his name, and has equalled Brazilian legend Pele's tally.

This was the first time the Blue Tigers registered a win in the ongoing competition and it is Sunil Chhetri who has scored the two goals for India in this tournament so far.

He is India's scorer highest in SAFF Championship with 15 goals so far. He is now the joint top scorer with Ali Ashfaq of Maldives of the SAFF Championship 2021.

The last time India and Nepal met was on September 5 where Chhetri netted one against the Gorkhalis in an international friendly game.