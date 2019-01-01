Sundowns to face Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates to play Highlands Park in next season's MTN8

The four teams that finished in the top four will enjoy the advantage of playing at home in the quarterfinals of the MTN8

The 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) season came to an end on Saturday where the eight teams that will participate in the MTN8 were also confirmed.

Newly crowned champions will be at home against Bloemfontein , who finished in the top eight despite their well-documented financial problems this term.

Sundowns have not won the MTN8 since 2007, and they will want to do better this time, especially against a Celtic side that beat them in the Telkom Knockout Cup final in 2012.

Last year's winners, , will welcome in the other match after finishing fourth on the PSL standings.

Polokwane City finished in position five and therefore will be the away side in a match which is likely to produce fireworks.

, who last won a major trophy in 2014, will host , who did extremely well on their return to the Premier Soccer League.

The Buccaneers finished the season as runners-up to Sundowns for the second successive season, while Owen Da Gama's side leapfrogged to finish in position seven on the log.

The final match of the MTN8 quarter-finals will be between SuperSport United and .

Wits won the tournament in 2016, while SuperSport United lifted the MTN8 trophy in 2017 before losing to Cape Town City in the final a year later.

This will be one of the matches to look out for, especially because Gavin Hunt enjoyed huge success with Matsatsantsa before he left for the Students six years ago.

The league will conduct an official draw just before the start of the 2019/20 season where dates and venues are also expected to be announced.