Sundowns star Themba Zwane eyes PSL top scorer award

The Masandawana attacker has expressed his ambitions for the upcoming campaign

Themba Zwane might be one of ’ most influential players but he refuses to rest on his laurels.

Despite making 25 league appearances last season and having netted four-times, Zwane is not content as he set out his goals for the upcoming season.

Since joining Sundowns, Zwane has not scored more than eight goals in a league season, but that has not stopped him from dreaming as he eyes the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) Golden Boot award.

“I think I did well last season, but I’m sure I can improve a lot next season,” Zwane was quoted as saying on Daily Sun.

“For me personally, if I can finish as the top goal scorer in the league, I will be very pleased.

“I haven’t reached double figures in terms of goals so far in the PSL. That is my goal next season,” he added.

Meanwhile, competition is a real challenge at Sundowns with the vast depth Pitso Mosimane has at his disposal and Zwane certainly understands the importance of always working hard.

“When you are playing for Sundowns, you have to keep improving as a player because expectations are high,” he said.

Sundowns though are defending champions after another successful campaign.

This would normally see some complacency sink into the squad, but at the Tshwane giants, the hunger for trophies remain.

“We always try to win all the competitions that are available to us. Next season will be no different,” he expressed.

The 29-year-old will also hope to use his international experience to his advantage.

Zwane was most recently part of the Bafana Bafana squad which reached the 2019 (Afcon) quarter-finals, and he will hope to build on his performances when he returns to domestic action.