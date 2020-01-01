Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns star Morena receives well-wishes after injury

The Brazilians' Caf rivals Wydad Casablanca have joined a host of well-wishers to the speedster after his horrific injury

Mamelodi Sundowns' fierce rivals Wydad Casablanca have also sent wishes of a speedy recovery to Thapelo Morena following his horrific ankle injury in the Nedbank Cup encounter against SuperSport United on Saturday. 

The Brazilians won the tie 1-0, courtesy of Sibusiso Vilakazi's goal after he was set up by Morena prior to his injury. 

Morena has since undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months

    This will see him miss the remainder of the season, including the highly anticipated Caf Champions League quarter-final encounter against Al Ahly

    While local footballers took to Twitter to convey their wishes to the 27-year-old, Wydad followed suit from their official account and took it a step further by getting the message through on video.

