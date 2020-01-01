Sundowns star Morena receives well-wishes after injury
Mamelodi Sundowns' fierce rivals Wydad Casablanca have also sent wishes of a speedy recovery to Thapelo Morena following his horrific ankle injury in the Nedbank Cup encounter against SuperSport United on Saturday.
The Brazilians won the tie 1-0, courtesy of Sibusiso Vilakazi's goal after he was set up by Morena prior to his injury.
Morena has since undergone surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.
This will see him miss the remainder of the season, including the highly anticipated Caf Champions League quarter-final encounter against Al Ahly.
While local footballers took to Twitter to convey their wishes to the 27-year-old, Wydad followed suit from their official account and took it a step further by getting the message through on video.
Check out the tweets below:
We wish a good recovery to Thapelo #Morena player of @Masandawana 🇿🇦— Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) February 8, 2020
Get well soon 💪🏾#DimaWYDAD 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/l2PWouuev8
Wydad players wish a good recovery to T.Morena player of @Masandawana #DIMAWYDAD pic.twitter.com/06Ms8gJJ30— Wydad Athletic Club (@WACofficiel) February 9, 2020
It is always unfortunate to witness our players endure injuries on the field & we wish @Masandawana Midfielder & @BafanaBafana Defender Thapelo Morena a speedy recovery after he sustained an injury during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Match on Saturday. May you get better soon! pic.twitter.com/1C344gF4HP— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 10, 2020
🚑THAPELO MORENA🚑— Mamelodi Sundowns Sharpeville Branch (@MS_Sharpeville) February 10, 2020
Thapelo Morena had a successful operation yesterday. He will be out for 6️⃣ Months.
He will miss the rest of the season and the beginning of the next.
SPEEDY RECOVERY SPEEDY GONZALEZ!!!#Sundowns #SundownsNews #AbsaPrem #TotalCAFCL #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/rhIxwsXRCC
Nice touch from @WACofficiel.... Just finished watching that game and what a visually horrific injury to witness.... Good luck with the operation Thapelo #Morena ......Speedy recovery @Masandawana 👊🏾👊🏼👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/6pwYvQv4u4— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 9, 2020
#27DaysForThapeloMorena— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 9, 2020
Dear #FootyTwitter especially Mamelodi Sundowns FC faithful...
Let's change our display pictures to that of Thapelo Morena for 27 days [His jersey number] to show him some love and wishing him a speedy recovery!! 💛 👆 #NedbankCup2020 #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/BJdTMaKAhp
We’re all thinking about you and wishing you a speedy recovery.— Vina (@alfavina) February 9, 2020
- Get well Champ
#ThapeloMorena
Mfanaka o fele, Kea tseba gore wena o strong... The team e ya go hloka and you know. Re tla go Bea dithapelong tsa rena always stickie pic.twitter.com/QKViYRG9vg— Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) February 9, 2020
🚨 A message from Thapelo Morena to all Masandawana supporters for all the support 🙏🏿💛— Masandawana Fan Vlog (@MSFCfanVlog) February 10, 2020
Also to all football fans and players around the country and across the continent.
He’ll be back #Harder #Better #Faster #Stronger 💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/hJ8Wbz45po
Thapelo Morena 💨 💨 🏃🏾 pic.twitter.com/1ofkJAarSH— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) February 8, 2020