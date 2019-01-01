Sundowns' primary target is defending the league title - Thapelo Morena

The versatile full-back has revealed Masandawana's ambitions for the upcoming campaign

might be the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions but complacency has certainly not crept in.

Sundowns successfully defended their PSL crown and claimed a ninth PSL title last season, and defender Thapelo Morena believes they can do it all over again as they eye a record-extending tenth PSL title.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure we successfully defend our title,” Morena was quoted as saying by Daily Sun.

“For us as players we have one goal in common: defend the league.

Sundowns’ ambitions have further been heightened after the PSL opted to increase the overall prize money for winning the league.

The winning team previously received R10 million, but with the hefty bump, the winners of the 2019/20 season will walk away with a whopping R15 million.

“This is what we are going to do next season. And for everyone, money plays a very important role because winning the league is not only about glory, but money. Football is a very short career for us,” he added.

However, while Sundowns’ focus is primarily on the league, Morena has not hidden his desire to see the club lift the MTN8 – a tournament which the Tshwane giants have not won under current head coach Pitso Mosimane.

“The MTN8 is the only cup that the team doesn’t have,” he added.

Sundowns are set to take on Bloemfontein in their MTN8 opener on the weekend of August 10 and 11.

“Everyone is looking forward to bringing the cup home,” he concluded.

Last season, Morena featured in 23 matches in domestic competitions but scored one goal, despite being used in a more advanced role at times.

Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will hope to improve his tally this season as he looks to help his team to further success.