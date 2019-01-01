Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe was fully behind Phil Masinga prior to his untimely demise

The Tshwane giants have expressed their sadness following the death of one of their former stars

Tributes continue to pour in for fallen Bafana Bafana legend Phil Masinga, who lost his battle with illness this past weekend.

The 49-year-old was a South African football icon during his playing days having featured for Leeds United and Bari in Italy among others, while at home he starred for Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nonetheless, it is the latter who are the latest club to offer their heartfelt sympathies following the untimely demise of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

“Mamelodi Sundowns, on behalf of its President Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board, Technical Team, players and supporters expresses its deepest condolences on the passing on of Phil Masinga,” the club said in a statement issued on their official website.

“Phil Masinga joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Jomo Cosmos and subsequently left Mamelodi Sundowns to play in the English Premier Soccer League and the Italian Serie A League,” the statement further revealed.

Furthermore, Sundowns’ official Alex Shakoane revealed that the club was certainly behind the former striker and that their president Patrice Motsepe had even made an undertaking to pay for Masinga’s medical bills.

“I visited Phil Masinga in hospital when we became aware of his illness and had a meeting with his wife and family and informed them that the President of Mamelodi Sundowns Dr Patrice Motsepe had undertaken to pay the R100 000 and the medical fees that were required for Phil Masinga’s treatment,” Shakoane revealed.

“We were hopeful that the treatment would help even though we were informed that his condition was serious. We are grateful to Phil Masinga for the years he spent at Mamelodi Sundowns and will support and work together with his family,” he expressed.