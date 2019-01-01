Sundowns join Turkish clubs in race to sign Cape Town City captain Mkhize

The Citizens’ boss insists he will only listen to extremely attractive offers for their club captain

chairman John Comitis has confirmed ' interest in international Thamsanqa Mkhize.

The club boss also revealed interest from clubs in , and , after the player impressed at the 2019 finals.

“Sundowns showed interest a week before the tournament (Afcon) but they have not made any contact with us since. It would have to be an extremely attractive offer, otherwise, we won't consider it,” Comitis told Independent Media.

“I've received a lot of interest on Mkhize, especially after the first two games at the Nations Cup. Not much has happened since the last game. And it is understandable because nobody had a good game."

The former defender also had a fine 2018/19 South African domestic campaign - leading the Citizens to the 2018 MTN8 Cup.

Despite explaining he is open to releasing his most prized asset, the experienced football administrator explained how retaining the 30-year-old would be beneficial for the Citizens.

“We are still waiting and we are open to offers because it will be to his benefit since he wants to move overseas. If he doesn't, he still has a contract with us and he will continue playing for City,” added Comitis.

“We would love to have him here but if an opportunity comes we have to consider it. The clubs that have asked about his services are from different parts of the world.

“We have had clubs from Turkey express interest. We have had interest from and we have had interest from Saudi Arabia."

Mkhize featured in 34 matches in all competitions last season, and he will hope to continue where he left off when City meet FC in their 2019/20 opener next weekend.