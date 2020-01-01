'Sundowns is to football what paella is to rice' - Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup victory
Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-0 win over the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on Sunday afternoon.
The Brazilians fielded a second-string team following suspensions to key players like Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana.
Meanwhile, fringe players like Kennedy Mweene, Bangaly Soumahoro, Jose Ali Meza, Tiyani Mabunda, Sphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse all got a run-out.
Arendse and Phakamani Mahlambi were on the scoresheet as Sundowns joined Black Leopards, TS Sporting, Real Kings, Highlands Park, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka in the quarter-finals ahead of Monday's encounter between Bidvest Wits and Chippa United.
Twitter was, as usual, abuzz with the Brazilians faithful suggesting they stand a better chance at winning the trophy after some of the big guns were knocked out.
1 - @Masandawana have now lost just one of their last twenty matches in all competitions (v Pirates) winning 15 and drawing the other four. Update. #NedbankCup2020 https://t.co/ZmWpmVmQ0r— OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) February 23, 2020
Coach Pitso showing 💛 for the amazing support!👏— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 23, 2020
#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/NJfGGCplju
Imagine had chiefs won yesterday. We as @Masandawana we wouldn't have peace at the Twitter Streets. Since we won and are used to winning we ain't making noise. #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 pic.twitter.com/0cQCic0BZe— Thabang Makgoba🇿🇦 (@ThabangHorns) February 23, 2020
#NedbankCup2020 Quaterfinals— Durban Branch Official (@dbnbranch) February 23, 2020
✅Baroka FC
✅Black Leopards
✅Bloemfontein Celtic
✅Highlands Park
✅Mamelodi Sundowns
✅Real Kings
✅TS Sporting
✅Bidvest Wits/Chippa United
*QF draw is Tuesday, 19:30.#FactDurbanBranchRocks#WeAreMasandawana#NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/9lYDwt0cds
No better way to celebrate going through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup.👌💛— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 23, 2020
#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 #HakaMatorokisi pic.twitter.com/9YnUUGMvkf
#NedbankCup2020 @Masandawana let's take it home this is ours 👆Kabo yellooooow— Vince (@Vuyani_Sontyane) February 23, 2020
Sundowns is to football what paella is to rice #Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 pic.twitter.com/9S9l0wIFdq— Thabani S Nkwanyana (@Xtramask_T) February 23, 2020
Pirates, Chiefs, Cape Town City, Maritzburg and Supersport utd all out of the Nedbank cup. Masandawana are you thinking what I'm thinking😂😂😂#NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/uxItoj4fLO— Shabangu (@ShabanguBaldwin) February 23, 2020
That team who also sells funeral policies (Hollard) wont win the league this season. 🤣🤣🤣🤣#NedBankCupLast16 #NedbankCup2020 #SSDiski #Amakhosi4Life #PSL2020— Aangename Kennis (@real_rolandza) February 23, 2020
Lil League coaches like this one ya VUTfootball need to take the backseat and learn. Masandawana does not use fancy English. We speak the language of having overconfident minnows running home with their tails between their legs#nedbankcup #nedbankcuplast16 #mamelodisundowns pic.twitter.com/h3Ed1qXRsw— Him (@stradilife) February 23, 2020
One of the best moments you’ll see all weekend 🥺— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 23, 2020
Baroka coach went into the Hungry Lions changeroom to motivate and congratulate them even though they lost ❤️ 🇿🇦 #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/ohySwnYzeO
Congratulations on your well deserved victory... All the best in the draw & for the remainder of the #NedbankCup2020 tournament— Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) February 23, 2020
Pirates fanbase is full of faceless accounts. pic.twitter.com/6zY6xVcwJj— CAFCL_NedbankCup QFinalist 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 23, 2020
😏mxm Khune thou#KHUNE #NedbankCup2020 #nochillinmzansi pic.twitter.com/bxuuIKw5gL— Xhosanostra_skits (@Xhosanostraski1) February 23, 2020
VUT reminded during halftime who owns Motsepe league they are playing in . #NedbankCup #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/IukIj8qBPd— Colman Photo 👆👆 (@PhotoColman) February 23, 2020
We're through to #NedbankCup2020 quarter-finals pic.twitter.com/F3vsAqcgn4— Ishmael Lupale👆👆👆 (@Ishmaelites786) February 23, 2020
RT just to annoy them more if you're happy that Mamelodi Sundowns FC benefitted today... #DownsLive #SSDISKI #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/v7tmyp2iXD— Sundowns _Fanatic 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 23, 2020