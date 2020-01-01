'Sundowns is to football what paella is to rice' - Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup victory

The Brazilians advanced to the the last eight of the cup competition following a routine win on Sunday

progressed to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-0 win over the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians fielded a second-string team following suspensions to key players like Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana.

Meanwhile, fringe players like Kennedy Mweene, Bangaly Soumahoro, Jose Ali Meza, Tiyani Mabunda, Sphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse all got a run-out.

Arendse and Phakamani Mahlambi were on the scoresheet as Sundowns joined Black , TS , Real Kings, , Bloemfontein and in the quarter-finals ahead of Monday's encounter between and .

Twitter was, as usual, abuzz with the Brazilians faithful suggesting they stand a better chance at winning the trophy after some of the big guns were knocked out.

1 - @Masandawana have now lost just one of their last twenty matches in all competitions (v Pirates) winning 15 and drawing the other four. Update. #NedbankCup2020 https://t.co/ZmWpmVmQ0r — OptaJabu (@OptaJabu) February 23, 2020

Imagine had chiefs won yesterday. We as @Masandawana we wouldn't have peace at the Twitter Streets. Since we won and are used to winning we ain't making noise. #NedbankCup2020 #NedBankCupLast16 pic.twitter.com/0cQCic0BZe — Thabang Makgoba🇿🇦 (@ThabangHorns) February 23, 2020

No better way to celebrate going through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup.👌💛⁣

⁣#Sundowns #NedbankCup2020 #HakaMatorokisi pic.twitter.com/9YnUUGMvkf — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) February 23, 2020

#NedbankCup2020 @Masandawana let's take it home this is ours 👆Kabo yellooooow — Vince (@Vuyani_Sontyane) February 23, 2020

Pirates, Chiefs, , Maritzburg and Supersport utd all out of the Nedbank cup. Masandawana are you thinking what I'm thinking😂😂😂#NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/uxItoj4fLO — Shabangu (@ShabanguBaldwin) February 23, 2020

Lil League coaches like this one ya VUTfootball need to take the backseat and learn. Masandawana does not use fancy English. We speak the language of having overconfident minnows running home with their tails between their legs#nedbankcup #nedbankcuplast16 #mamelodisundowns pic.twitter.com/h3Ed1qXRsw — Him (@stradilife) February 23, 2020

One of the best moments you’ll see all weekend 🥺



Baroka coach went into the Hungry Lions changeroom to motivate and congratulate them even though they lost ❤️ 🇿🇦 #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/ohySwnYzeO — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 23, 2020

Congratulations on your well deserved victory... All the best in the draw & for the remainder of the #NedbankCup2020 tournament — Lettuce Mathebula (@lettucemtititi) February 23, 2020

Pirates fanbase is full of faceless accounts. pic.twitter.com/6zY6xVcwJj — CAFCL_NedbankCup QFinalist 💚💛👆🏿 (@9xChamPFion) February 23, 2020

VUT reminded during halftime who owns Motsepe league they are playing in . #NedbankCup #NedbankCup2020 pic.twitter.com/IukIj8qBPd — Colman Photo 👆👆 (@PhotoColman) February 23, 2020