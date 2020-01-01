Mamelodi Sundowns v VUT Students

'Sundowns is to football what paella is to rice' - Twitter reacts to Nedbank Cup victory

The Brazilians advanced to the the last eight of the cup competition following a routine win on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup following a 2-0 win over the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazilians fielded a second-string team following suspensions to key players like Gaston Sirino, Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana.

Meanwhile, fringe players like Kennedy Mweene, Bangaly Soumahoro, Jose Ali Meza, Tiyani Mabunda, Sphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse all got a run-out.

    Arendse and Phakamani Mahlambi were on the scoresheet as Sundowns joined Black Leopards, TS Sporting, Real Kings, Highlands Park, Bloemfontein Celtic and Baroka in the quarter-finals ahead of Monday's encounter between Bidvest Wits and Chippa United.

    Twitter was, as usual, abuzz with the Brazilians faithful suggesting they stand a better chance at winning the trophy after some of the big guns were knocked out.

     

