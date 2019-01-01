Sundowns goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse refutes Kaizer Chiefs links

The former Shamrock Rovers player is enjoying competing with the experienced shot-stoppers at Masandawana amidst reported interest from Amakhosi

goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse has dismissed reports linking him with his former club, .

Pieterse was on the books of Chiefs from 2013 to 2016, but battled for game-time during his spell with the club, with Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo preferred instead.

The 27-year-old was also considered to be Sundowns' third-choice keeper - behind Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene - last season and made only a handful of first-team appearances.

“I hear about it (the rumour) here and there but I have not been in contact with anybody, I am a Sundowns player and until anything else happens I will remain here,” Pieterse told Phakaaathi.

Despite not featuring regularly, the towering player is keen to stay at the reigning champions and fight to become the club's first-choice keeper.

“It is definitely going to be tighter this season. As they say, goalkeepers mature with age like fine wine. I don’t expect it to be any easier and that makes my job even sweeter because I am competing with the best and get to grow as a player," he continued.

Pieterse, who was part of the Bafana Bafana squad at the 2019 in Durban, is hopeful that performing well at club-level puts him in contention for more appearances for the national team.

“At the end of the day we all have to play but I don’t want to play for the sake of playing, I want to play and help the team and wherever I am I want to give the best account of myself and be I contention for the national team as well because that is the ultimate goal for me,” he added.

Having joined Sundowns from their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United prior to the start of last season, Pieterse revealed how good an understanding there is among the club's goalkeepers.

“When you are playing you would like the same support and it is important that you support the one who is playing for the team because we are all here to help the team win trophies. We have a good supportive culture and a winning mentality,” he concluded.