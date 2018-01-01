Sundowns goalkeeper makes Top 10 of African Player of the Year award

Onyango is the only PSL player nominated for the top Caf award, while Ellis, Kgatlana and Van Wyk are representing South African Women's football

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has made it into the top 10 for the 2018 African Player of the Year award.

The Uganda national team skipper is no doubt one of the talented players on the continent, and his selection is justified by his performances on the field of play.

He helped The Cranes qualify for their second successive Africa Cup of Nations tournament with a game to spare.

Onyango is yet to concede a goal in the current campaign, thanks to his heroics in between the sticks.

At club level, Onyango has been one of Sundowns' important players and while he is out injured, he remains their first-choice shot-stopper.

He was named the best player based in Africa by Caf in 2017 following Sundowns' successful campaign which saw them clinch the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is among the three mentors vying for the African Women's Coach of the Year accolade.

Ellis recently helped the South Africans qualify for their first ever Fifa Women's World Cup after finishing as runners-up to Nigeria at the Awcon tournament which was held in Ghana.

She is Banyana's first coach to be nominated and make the top three. Ellis will battle Joseph Ndoko of Cameroon and Thomas Dennerby for the award.

Two of Ellis' players in Thembi Kgatlana and Janine van Wyk have also made the top 11 list for the African Women's Player of the Year gong.

Lastly, Banyana Banyana are in the top three of the African Women's National Team of the Year category alongside Cameroon and Nigeria.

The three teams will represent Africa in next year's Fifa Women's World Cup in France.