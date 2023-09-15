Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot in the Caf Champions League group stage after an impressive win over the Burundian side.

Shalulile returns with a bang

Downs find it easy in Tanzania

Sundowns hold the advantage

WHAT HAPPENED: As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns had little or no problems at all against the Burundian champions Bumamuru in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round first-leg clash on Friday afternoon.

The one-time holders of this competition demolished Bumamuru 4-0 at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Lucas Ribeiro scored a brace while Lesiba Nku also got himself on the score sheet. These new recruits, who joined Masandawana ahead of the 2023/24 season, have now scored nine goals combined across all competitions, giving the club an early return on their investment.

Meanwhile, potent striker Peter Shalulile marked his return with a goal as he fired Downs' fourth in the 80th minute. The Namibian forward, who is linked with a move away from Chloorkop, missed the club's four games and was not available for an international friendly when his native Namibia played South Africa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs are on course to make what would be a ninth straight appearance in the group stages, becoming the most regular Southern Africa participant in this competition. Meanwhile, head coach Rhulani Mokwena, whose side went a whole year without any blemish in the PSL, is in search of a third medal in continental football. Downs will host the Burundi side at the end of this month in the return-leg clash.

Mokwena was Pitso Mosimane's right-hand man alongside Manqoba Mngqithi in 2016 and 2017 when Masandawana picked up the winners' medals in the Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT: The draw for the group stages will take place in October while the competition proper is set to kick off on 24 November.