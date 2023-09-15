Mamelodi Sundowns hammer Bumamuru to take giant step towards Caf Champions group stage

Michaelson Gumede
Themba Zwane & Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2023 Backpagepix
CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi SundownsPSLBumamuruP. ShalulileBumamuru vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have one foot in the Caf Champions League group stage after an impressive win over the Burundian side.

  • Shalulile returns with a bang
  • Downs find it easy in Tanzania
  • Sundowns hold the advantage

WHAT HAPPENED: As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns had little or no problems at all against the Burundian champions Bumamuru in the Caf Champions League second preliminary round first-leg clash on Friday afternoon.

The one-time holders of this competition demolished Bumamuru 4-0 at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Lucas Ribeiro scored a brace while Lesiba Nku also got himself on the score sheet. These new recruits, who joined Masandawana ahead of the 2023/24 season, have now scored nine goals combined across all competitions, giving the club an early return on their investment.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, potent striker Peter Shalulile marked his return with a goal as he fired Downs' fourth in the 80th minute. The Namibian forward, who is linked with a move away from Chloorkop, missed the club's four games and was not available for an international friendly when his native Namibia played South Africa.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Downs are on course to make what would be a ninth straight appearance in the group stages, becoming the most regular Southern Africa participant in this competition. Meanwhile, head coach Rhulani Mokwena, whose side went a whole year without any blemish in the PSL, is in search of a third medal in continental football. Downs will host the Burundi side at the end of this month in the return-leg clash.

Next matches

Mokwena was Pitso Mosimane's right-hand man alongside Manqoba Mngqithi in 2016 and 2017 when Masandawana picked up the winners' medals in the Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

WHAT'S NEXT: The draw for the group stages will take place in October while the competition proper is set to kick off on 24 November.

Who will win the PSL's Golden Boot this season?

2990 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the PSL's Golden Boot this season?

  • 21%Just give it to Peter Shalulile already!
  • 48%Zakhele Lepasa
  • 4%Khanyisa Mayo
  • 6%Ranga Chivaviro
  • 2%Terrence Dzvukamanja
  • 20%Somebody else
2990 Votes

Editors' Picks