Sundowns edge Ajax in fierce Premier Cup Bayhill opener

The annual Premier Cup Bayhill Cup made it return with a fierce encounter in Cape Town on Friday evening

The 30th version of the Under-19 Bayhill Premier Cup kicked off on Wednesday at Erica Park Sports Fields in Cape Town, making it return after it was called off in 2018 due to water restrictions in the Western Cape.

The tournament has bred some of the country's finest talents like Benni McCarthy, Nassief Morris, Matthew Booth, Thulani Serero and most recently Percy Tau and Pakamani Mahlmabi.

Wednesday's action saw various Cape Town-based qualifiers in action while with the visiting sides got their campaigns in Thursday's round of fixtures.

Rain ought to delay the tournaments' opening ceremony on Friday evening which was preceded by a titanic clash between Cape Town and .

The evening's overcast skies in the Cape Flats eventually gave way to gentle but persistent rain which was not sufficient keep away hundreds of football lovers who braved the cold and rain to witness the return of the country biggest junior football spectacle.

The tournament organisers eventually declared the tournaments 'open' with the highly anticipated encounter between two former winners kicking off soon thereafter.

Mohlala Makola's first-half effort was enough to seal the three points for the Brazilians as the match ended 0-1.

Saturday promises to be more action-packed with the decisive group encounters taking place early on the day, eventual group winners will get the knockout section underway in the afternoon.