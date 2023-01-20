Sundowns do not buy players & go on vacation like others - Khenyeza defends Masandawana’s spending

Golden Arrows co-coach Mabhuti Khenyeza has defended Mamelodi Sundowns against accusations of weakening the PSL with their big spending.

Khenyeza hit out at those criticising Sundowns’ spending

The Golden Arrows coach feels the Brazilians put in the effort

Sundowns have won the last five PSL titles & have a 14-point lead

WHAT HAPPENED? Sundowns’ critics have dismissed their success, claiming it is ‘bought’ due to the way they splash big on top talent from PSL rivals and the rest of the world.

The Brazilians have assembled what is arguably the best team in the PSL, leaving their rivals playing catch up on the pitch and in the transfer market, to the annoyance of some who have even gone to the extent of calling for a cap on spending.

Khenyeza, however, feels there is a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make Masandawana successful and not just signing good players at it has been claimed.

The former Sundowns player said some PSL teams equally have good players but they do not put in the effort, hence their inability to compete with the Brazilians, who are well run on and off the pitch.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “There are 11 versus 11 players on the field,” Khenyeza told FarPost. “Sundowns don’t just buy players and go on vacation.

“They work hard but other teams buy players and go on vacation, that’s the difference between Sundowns and other teams.

“Now, it’s not about buying. You can buy any player but if they arrive and get comfortable, don’t apply themselves, it doesn’t mean anything to buy those players.

“Let’s just be honest, football is all about application, it’s not about the name. I can’t, at the age of 40 think I’m going to walk in the park. It’ll be determined by how I apply myself.

“That’s why there are so many surprises all the time. But we still think we need to get so and so to come and play here.

“You can buy all the stars but if they are not prepared to work because they need to defend and attack, it’s not money that’s going to do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have made life difficult for their rivals, winning seven of the last 10 PSL titles, including five straight from 2017-18-2022, and are on course to claiming another as they enjoy a 14-point lead at the top of the table.

Rhulani Mokwena’s charges have put together 11 straight wins during a period which they have only conceded two goals to record 43 points from 17 matches.

WHAT’S NEXT? Sundowns can further make a statement of intent if they manage a double over Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s clash at the FNB Stadium.