Mamelodi Sundowns blow two-goal lead against AmaZulu to leave PSL record points haul hanging by a thread

In a game of two halves Mamelodi Sundowns lost their grip on proceedings as AmaZulu showed their warrior spirit to gain a precious point.

Downs cruised into a 2-0 lead

AmaZulu fought back to 2-2

The Brazilians record points haul hopes fading

WHAT HAPPENED?: Sundowns took their fifth guard of honour this season at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, hoping this time the ritual would inspire them after just one win in four since confirming this season's PSL title.

From the outset Masandawana started to take control of proceedings and on 25 minutes Bongani Zungu scored. Sundowns pressed AmaZulu's Bwalya into a mistake deep in his own half and the ball ended up with Sirino who passed to Zungu in acres of space to calmly slot home.

The Brazilians should have claimed at least one more goal before halftime but a combination of wayward passing in the final third, a wild finish from Shalilule and a cruel deflection kept the score at 1-0 when the whistle went.

AmaZulu came out firing in the second half and this led to a quick succession of chances for both sides before they exchanged goals. Shalilule's 12th league goal of the season came in the 58th minute with Bafana ba Style cruising at 2-0. But Usuthu got one back after Mphahlele headed home from a corner less than five minutes later.

By the 78th minute Masandawana had made all five of their substitutions and were starting to look disjointed. AmaZulu's Dion took advantage as he exploited space in the midfield to smash one in from 20-yards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yet another draw in their title-confirmed period means Sundowns must win both their remaining PSL matches to pip the current 71-point record by a single point.

For AmaZulu, the precious point against the champions does not make them mathematically certain of avoiding relegation but it certainly helps and moves them up to 11th in the standings.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND AMAZULU?: Masandawana face Marumo Gallants in a re-arranged PSL fixture on Saturday 6 May, in what is a battle for points between South Africa's two CAF semi-finalists.

AmaZulu will be looking to end their relegation fears with points against Golden Arrows on Saturday 13 May. They do not want to face Orlando Pirates on the final day when they could be desperate for points to keep them up.