Brian Brobbey's injury is not too serious, Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Brobbey went off in the first half of the Nations League match against Germany two weeks ago with a hamstring injury.

He then returned straight to England and began his recovery. Saturday's match against Brighton & Hove Albion comes too soon for Brobbey, but he is expected back soon after.

"After seeing the footage, we did briefly fear a serious injury, but Brobbey said straight after the match that it was nothing major," Le Bris began.

"He said he has had this injury before. He assured us it is nothing serious. We are taking no risks with him, but it certainly will not take long," he concluded.

Signed from Ajax in the summer of 2025 for €20 million, Brobbey settled at Sunderland straight away. He has scored three goals in five Premier League matches this season.