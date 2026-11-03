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Sunderland AFC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Bart DHanis
Translated by

Sunderland come out of nowhere with big news about Brian Brobbey

Sunderland

Brian Brobbey has extended his contract with Sunderland until mid-2031, the club have announced through their official channels.

After joining from Ajax in the summer of 2025 for €20 million, Brobbey scored seven goals and provided one assist in his first Premier League season. His winning goal against arch-rivals Newcastle United was the highlight.

On the club's website, Brobbey says he is delighted with his new contract. "It means a lot. The faith shown by the club, and by the players and coaching staff too. That means a lot to me."

"It was a great season. The club had just been promoted, so I never expected us to qualify for European football. It was wonderful," he continues.

Next matches
SUN

SUN

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

DZG

DZG

This season, Brobbey has made only seven Premier League appearances. He scored three goals, all three against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (3-5).

Brobbey is currently in the final stage of his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the Nations League match against Germany (1-1).

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