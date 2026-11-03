Sunderland come out of nowhere with big news about Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey has extended his contract with Sunderland until mid-2031, the club have announced through their official channels.

After joining from Ajax in the summer of 2025 for €20 million, Brobbey scored seven goals and provided one assist in his first Premier League season. His winning goal against arch-rivals Newcastle United was the highlight.

On the club's website, Brobbey says he is delighted with his new contract. "It means a lot. The faith shown by the club, and by the players and coaching staff too. That means a lot to me."

"It was a great season. The club had just been promoted, so I never expected us to qualify for European football. It was wonderful," he continues.

Next matches SUN Europa League 15:00 DZG

This season, Brobbey has made only seven Premier League appearances. He scored three goals, all three against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (3-5).

Brobbey is currently in the final stage of his recovery from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for the Netherlands in the Nations League match against Germany (1-1).