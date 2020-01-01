Sunday’s PSL Review: SuperSport United humble Highlands Park

Matsatsantsa continued with their winning run whilst Siwelele stumbled against the Citizens

The Premier Soccer League ( ) continued on Sunday afternoon and Goal takes a look at the two matches that got underway at 15:30.

In what was seen as the repeat of this season’s MTN8 final, SuperSport United clashed against at Makhulong Stadium and hosted Bloemfontein at Athlone Stadium.

Highlands Park 0-2 SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa were looking to continue with their winning momentum after their previous win over last weekend.

On the part of the visiting club, the MTN8 losing finalists were hoping to bag a win and erase their 1-1 draw against last weekend.

However, a goal in the 23rd minute from Aubrey Modiba saw the visitors bagging the lead when he received supply from Cyprien Manziba which helped the Tshwane giants to be in the driving seat as they went into the tunnel.

Just as they looked to wrap up the opening half, striker Bradley Grobler doubled their scoreline in the 43rd minute from midfielder Sipho Mbule’s assist.

The Lions of the North boss Owen Da Gama made changes in his squad and brought in Lesedi Ramoraka for Abdi Banda whilst Ryan Rae was replaced by Musa Nyatama but the changes could not provide the desired outcome.

Resulting from the victory, coach Kaitano Tembo’s men now occupy third spot with 40 points from 24 league matches whilst the visiting side sits eighth with 31 points from the same number of matches.

Cape Town City 2-0

The Citizens were still suffering from their 3-2 loss at the hands of and they were under pressure to restore their pride.

Coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s troops were in high spirits heading to the clash after beating 2-1 but they were not clinical upfront as they suffered their ninth loss.

Nevertheless, coach Jan Olde Riekerink led his troops to a comfortable 2-0 win over Phunya Sele Sele who were rocked by rumours of late salary payments to the coaching staff.

Article continues below

Midfielder Thabo Nodada found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to give the Mother City outfit hope as they were chasing their sixth win of the season.

Right before the end of the first half, Bradley Ralani doubled their lead on the stroke of half time to cement their lead.

In the wake of the result, Siwelele sits at number nine with 28 points from 23 games and the Citizens have 27 points at number 10.