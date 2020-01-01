Sunday’s PSL Review: SuperSport United add to AmaZulu's troubles

Usuthu saw their struggles continuing when they lost 2-0 to Matsantsantsa on Sunday afternoon

The Premier Soccer League ( ) action continued on Sunday afternoon and Goal reviews two games that got underway at 15:30.

SuperSport United was away to as they were looking to overturn their 2-2 draw against in their midweek game.

In the other match of the day, Black visited Bloemfontein away in Bloemfontein and Phunya Sele Sele were chasing their sixth win of the season.

AmaZulu 0-2 SuperSport United

The Tshwane giants were looking to return to winning ways after beating log leaders in their first match of the New Year at home a week ago.

Coach Kaitano Tembo’s troops were under pressure to keep up with fellow PSL title chasers and had to rectify their ways to ensure they walked away with a win at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

The reigning MTN8 champions started better and it was Evans Rusike who made it 1-0 for the Tshwane outfit when he netted in the 24th minute.

Six minutes later, striker Bradley Grobler doubled the lead for the visiting side when he beat his marker in the box before unleashing a low shot to beat goalkeeper Neil Boshoff from the right post.

Usuthu made attempts through Siyethemba Mnguni in search of a goal to keep them in the match, but they failed to beat Ronwen Williams.

In the wake of the victory, the Wafa Wafa champions remain third with 31 points from 18 games and leave coach Jozef Vukusic’s troops 14th with 17 points.

4-2 Black Leopards

Fresh from a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC during the week, coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s men had to retain the full three points in front of their home crowds at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

As early as the third minute, they managed to find the back of the net through Siphelele Luthuli who signalled the hosts’ intentions.

Six minutes later, Sepana Letsoalo made it 2-0 as they continued to dominate Lidoda Duvha who seem to struggle in Free State.

Defender Chris Katjiukua netted for coach Cavin Johnson’s side giving them hope to get something out of the clash.

However, with just five minutes to the interval, Menzi Masuku made it 3-0 for Seema’s troops and managed to hold on to their lead heading to the tunnel.

Upon their return, Letsoalo doubled his tally in the 54th minute making it 4-1 for the hosts and to ensure they reaffirmed their dominance in the clash.

Towards the last 10 minutes, Tshwarelo Bereng pulled one back for Leopards in the 77th minute reducing Celtic’s lead to two goals.

The result leaves the Mangaung-based club at number five with 24 points from 17 league matches whilst the Venda-based outfit occupies 15th spot with 16 points.