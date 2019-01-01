Sunday's PSL Review: Golden Arrows hold Cape Town City as Highlands Park humble Baroka FC

The 2019/20 Premier Soccer League (PSL) action continued on Sunday with two matches taking place

were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Lamontville at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City.

The two teams attacked each other from the start and both goalkeepers were kept busy in the first half.

However, City and Arrows could not take their chances and the score was 0-0 at the interval.

A more entertaining half followed as the Citizens opened the scoring through Kermit Erasmus after the Abafana Bes'thende's defence was exposed.



The former striker produced a well-timed header to make it 1-0 to City in the 56th minute.

Arrows coach Steve Komphela introduced Sibusiso Sibeko, who made a good impact as he fouled in the City box and the visitors were awarded a penalty.

Fellow second half substitute Knox Mutizwa stepped up and converted the penalty in the 87th minute to ensure the match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The draw saw City slip down to 11th spot on the league standings, while Arrows climbed up to the fifth place.

Meanwhile, secured a 2-1 victory over FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The two teams struggled to create clear cut opportunities the first half and the score was 0-0 during the half-time break.

The Lions of the North came back rejuvenated following their half-time team talk with coach Owen Da Gama and they managed to break the deadlock.

Peter Shalulile was the man, who hit the back of the net with a well-taken shot to make it 1-0 to Highlands Park in the 64th minute.

The momentum was with the visitors and they extended their lead through Shalulile, who grabbed his fifth goal of the season to make it 2-0 with 16 minutes left.

Bakgaga responded with a goal three minutes later when Collins Makgaka beat Highlands Park goalkeeper Thela Ngobeni to make it 2-1.

However, the goal proved to be a consolation as Highlands Park held on to towin2-1 on the day.