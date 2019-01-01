Sunday’s PSL Joint Review: Stellenbosch held by Maritzburg United, Baroka and Bloemfontein Celtic draw

There was no winner on Sunday as the two games produced goalless stalemates

The Premier Soccer League ( ) action continued on Sunday afternoon with two matches scheduled.

Goal reviews the games where PSL debutants, Stellenbosch FC welcomed at home as they looked for their maiden win in the top-flight.

In the other encounter, Bloemfontein visited FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in search of their second win in the league.

Stellenbosch FC 0-0 Maritzburg United

The hosts opened their PSL campaign against away from home, but could not secure a win as they played to a goalless draw away in Port Elizabeth.

Having signed the likes of former duo in Morgan Gould and Ryan Moon, coach Steve Barker’s troops had an opportunity to bag a win at home this weekend.

A week before this encounter, the Cape Winelands-based club suffered to a 1-0 loss at the hands of neighbours at the same venue and were hoping to rectify their errors.

Stellies welcomed the Team of Choice, but they continued their winless run as they failed to register maximum points on the board.

Despite enjoying better support on the stands, the 2018/19 national first Division (NFD) champions could not find the back of the net at home to break their winless run.

Resulting from the goalless stalemate, the PSL newbies now occupy the 14th spot with two points from three games so far.

Looking at the visitors, coach Eric Tinkler’s men are 13th with the same number of points and are also searching for their first win in the 2019/20 campaign.

Baroka FC 0-0

The second match of the day saw Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele host Phunya Sele Sele as they looked to maintain their unbeaten run.

Coach Edson Nyirenda’s men opened their 2019/20 account with a 2-2 draw against Cape Town City FC before causing an upset against with a 1-0 win.

The 1-0 win over the Clever Boys could have inspired Baroka to bag their second win over Siwelele, but they failed to convert their chances.



The hosts were given a golden opportunity to get the three points when Lantshene Phalane was given his marching orders in the second-half following a second booking.

Despite their efforts, they could not break the deadlock and the match ended in another goalless draw.

The result leaves the Limpopo side seventh on the log with five points from three matches.

On the other hand, coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s men occupy eighth with four points and will hope to do better when they welcome on Wednesday night.