Sunday’s PSL Joint Review: Polokwane City win Limpopo Derby, Golden Arrows overcome Maritzburg United

Rise and Shine secure the bragging rights in Limpopo and Abafana Bes’thende continue their dominance over the Team of Choice

The Premier Soccer League's ( ) opening round of matches came to conclusion on Sunday afternoon with two more provincial derbies.

Goal reviews the afternoon games where Black hosted at Thohoyandou Stadium and welcomed cross-town rivals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Black Leopards 0-1 Polokwane City

With both sides looking to get their 2019/20 PSL season off on a high, the derby was expected to produce fireworks in Thohoyandou.

The Limpopo derby was an eagerly anticipated encounter, but the hosts could not claim the full three points in front of their home crowd.

Despite seeing an action-packed opening half, the encounter had a solitary goal through Sbusiso Mbonani, who broke the deadlock in the 44th minute.

Rise and Shine managed to hold on to their slender lead in the second half to ensure they continued where they left off in the previous term, when they finished fifth.

For Lidoda Duvha, the defeat sees them at 12th on the table after the defeat, and the visitors are now placed sixth with three points.

Golden Arrows 1-0 Maritzburg United

The other derby, in KwaZulu-Nata, saw coach Steve Komphela’s troops welcoming coach Eric Tinkler’s men in Clermont.

Arrows were looking to continue with their dominance over their provincial rivals, but the clash could not produce goals in the first stanza as the sides headed to the tunnel deadlocked at 0-0.

Upon their emergence from the tunnel, the hosts looked threatening and found the back of the net courtesy of Michael Gumede, who scored in the 46th minute.

Abafana Bes’thende continued to dominate the derby and now have three points as well as fifth place on the table.

On the other hand, Tinkler’s troops have no points on the board as they are placed 13th on the table following the opening round of matches.