Sunday's PSL Joint Review: Black Leopards and Highlands Park pick up three points

Premier Soccer League (PSL) action continued on Sunday where there were two matches on Sunday afternoon

Black welcomed Bloemfontein at Thohoyandou Stadium in a game that kicked off at 3:00 pm.

Having made changes in their technical team introducing Luc Eymael to succeed Lionel Soccoia, Lidoda Duvha managed to scrape through with a 1-0 victory, registering their second win of the season.

A goal through Mwape Musonda in the first half as early as the ninth minute was enough to ensure they bagged the three points at home.

In the wake of the victory, the Thohoyandou-based side now occupies 12th spot with eight points whilst Siwelele sit eighth with the same number of points from seven games.

In the second match of the day, welcomed . Rise and Shine’s fine run in the league came to a halt when they clashed with the Lions of the North at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

It was the second meeting between the two teams following the MTN8 semi-final clash which was won by the Lions of the North.

Mothobi Mvala made it 1-0 in the 22nd minute where they went to the tunnel enjoying their lead to boost their hopes of securing a victory.

Upon their return, the former National First Division (NFD) champions kept their lines clear and managed to hold on to their lead.

Right at the death, Peter Shalulile made it 2-0 in the 90th minute to seal a deserved win for the Lions of the North.

In the wake of the win, the Wafa Wafa finalists now move to fifth spot with 11 points from six league games and Zlatko Krmpotic’s troops occupy second spot with 13 points from seven games.