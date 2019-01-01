Sunday's PSL Joint Preview: Golden Arrows face Maritzburg United in KZN Derby, Baroka host Limpopo rivals Black Leopards

Abafana Bes’thende are looking for a bright start against the Team of Choice, while Bakgaga are targeting a win over Lidoda Duvha

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) action will continue on Sunday with Golden Arrows set to welcome neighbours Maritzburg United in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium and kick-off is at 15h30.

Both sides have made changes in the technical team with Arrows having parted ways with Clinton Larsen and appointed Steve Komphela as their new head coach.

On the opposite camp, the Team of Choice brought in Muhsin Ertugral to replace Fadlu Davids last month and both sides will be chasing a win in order to start 2019 on a high.

Arrows suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of AmaZulu as they wrapped up 2018 with a defeat. They will be hoping to avoid another loss.

Abafana Bes’thende are placed 11th on the log table with 16 points from 15 games and they will be gunning for three points in order to move up the log.

In their previous fixture, Maritzburg lost 1-0 to Baroka FC at home late last year.

In the other match of the day, Baroka FC will welcome their neighbours Black Leopards in an eagerly anticipated Limpopo Derby at the Peter Mokaba Stadium and kick-off is at 15h30.

The reigning Telkom Knockout Cup champions Baroka have a daunting task as they are flirting with relegation and that does not bode well with their ambitions to stay in the top flight.

Just before their Christmas break, Bakgaga defeated the Team of Choice in Maritzburg and their coach Wedson Nyirenda will expect continuity from his troops.

They are placed 12th on the log table with 14 points from 15 matches and they will want to secure their fourth win of the season.

On the other hand, Leopards are fresh from a 3-1 win over AmaZulu FC at home before dispersing for the Christmas recess.

Under the guidance of coach Dylan Kerr, the English man will want to motivate his troops to keep winning for them to move up on the log table.

Leopards are placed below Baroka and they are separated by a point at 13 points from 14 games.