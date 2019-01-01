Sunday's PSL Joint Preview: Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City battle it out, SuperSport look to bounce back against Celtic

The Students look to extend their lead at the top, while Matsatsantsa plot Phunya Sele Sele's downfall

Sunday afternoon will see a battle in top half of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when Polokwane City welcome log leaders Bidvest Wits.

Rise and Shine have quietly gone about their business this season and currently sit sixth on the league standings but are just seven points adrift of their opponents, meaning that victory will go a long way in seeing them keep up with the chasing pack.

This is really an unusual position that Jozef Vukusic’s men find themselves in but it is only due to their hard work. They have been highly organised having conceded 16 goals in as many games and have netted 19 goals.

This should prove to be a major test for Wits, who most recently suffered defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

However, the loss came on the back of a five-game unbeaten streak, and Wits will be determined to return to winning ways considering that the gap between them and Pirates has been narrowed to just two points.

Nonetheless, Polokwane City have already beaten Wits once this season in the league, and they will be relying on top scorer Walter Musona for goals. The Zimbabwean has three goals this season and is tied with Ayanda Nkili. With Rodney Ramagalela reportedly frozen out, City have undoubtedly done well upfront.

Meanwhile, Wits have one of the stingiest defences having been breached just 12 times this season. This is something that Polokwane City should be concerned about, but the suspension to Robyn Johannes does offer them some respite.

But it is also upfront where Wits have been most dangerous. Having netted 24 goals, the Students have one of the hottest attacks in the country with Simon Murray leading the club’s scoring charts, along with Deon Hotto who has arguably one of the signings of the season, providing seven assists this season.

This will be the 14th match-up between the two sides, and while recent fortunes does favour Polokwane City, Wits cannot be written off.

Elsewhere on Sunday, SuperSport united will hope to bounce back as they come up against a depleted Bloemfontein Celtic.

SuperSport have won just one of their last seven games which should worry head coach Kaitano Tembo, but coming up against a Celtic side, who are experiencing similar fortunes may give them some confidence. Both sides started the season well but have gone off the boil in recent times.

Celtic though have been forced to rebuild following the departures of key players and their head coach Steve Komphela.

SuperSport on the other hand have battled with injuries, but one thing positive that came out of their defeat to Black Leopards is the return of several star players including Dean Furman.

Tembo will also hope that Evans Rusike and Aubrey Modiba will have their scoring boots on, while Celtic’s Tshegofatso Mabaso, is a dangerman having scored five goals this season already.

With both side’s possessing top eight aspirations victory will help in making that a reality, but it should be noted that the last time these two sides met earlier in the season, the clash ended in a goalless draw in the Free State.