Sunday's PSL Joint Preview: AmaZulu FC face Maritzburg United in KwaZulu-Natal Derby

The Premier Soccer League action will continue on Sunday and Goal previews two matches

The KwaZulu-Natal Derby clash between FC and will headline Sunday's Premier Soccer League ( ) action.

AmaZulu are wounded after recording their second successive league defeat when they lost 1-0 to away in midweek.

As a result, Jozef Vukusic's side is placed 15th on the league standings two points behind 10th-placed .

Maritzburg are also desperate for a win after they saw their five-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end when they lost 2-0 to SuperSport United at home in midweek.

The defeat left the Team of Choice placed 11th on the league standings - three points behind seventh-placed .

Maritzburg will be looking to continue their dominance over AmaZulu as they are undefeated in their last six league games against their KZN rivals.

The last league meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Maritzburg in Pietermaritzburg in March 2019.

Meanwhile, will be looking to maintain their good form when they lock horns with a struggling FC side.

The Chilli Boys recorded their second consecutive league victory when they defeated Black 3-0 at home in midweek.

Despite the win, Chippa remained 16th in the league standings - three points behind 10th-placed Cape Town City.

Their visitors, Baroka, are wounded after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Lamontville at home in midweek.

Wedson Nyirenda's side is placed in the 13th spot on the league standings - three points behind ninth-placed Leopards.

The two teams have met six times in PSL matches, with Chippa registering three wins compared to Baroka's one, while two games ended in draws.

They played to a 1-1 draw in their last league meeting in Polokwane in February 2019.