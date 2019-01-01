Sunday's Nedbank Cup Review: Bloemfontein Celtic, Mbombela United and Witbank Spurs reach Last 16

Phunya Sele Sele, Mbombela and Siyavutha are all through to the next stage of the lucrative tournament

The Nedbank Cup round of 32 matches took the centre stage on Sunday afternoon as Bloemfontein Celtic met Super Eagles at the Goble Park Stadium.

Siwelele returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against the ABC Motsepe League side to erase their 2-1 loss at the hands of SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

Celtic scored courtesy of Neo Maema, who opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but Motsamai Moloi netted an equaliser in the 61st minute.

With the two Free State sides deadlocked at 1-1 with 10 minutes left, Rendani Ndou grabbed Celtic's winning goal.5

At the KaNyamazane Stadium, Mbombela United welcomed Northern Cape Professionals and the encounter lived up to expectations as far as goals were concerned.

The hosts netted through Felix Badenhorst's penalty in the 22nd minute before the visitors levelled the matters in the 36th minute.

However, United sealed their 2-1 win through Soso Rethabile in the 87th minute.

Lastly, Witbank Spurs and Maritzburg United met at the Mbombela Stadium, and it was a tightly contested affair.

Experienced coaches in Shakes Mashaba and Muhsin Ertugral faced off and the hosts scored first through Joshua Sauls in the 21st minute, but Yannick Zakri made it 1-1 in 27th minute.

However, Khethukuthula Zwane restored Spurs’ lead a minute later, but the Ivory Coast international (Zakri) completed his brace in the 67th minute to take the match into extra time.

Ultimately, Spurs emerged as 5-4 victors in the penalty shoot-out on the day.