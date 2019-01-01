Sunday's Nedbank Cup Joint Preview: Bloemfontein Celtic face Super Eagles, Witbank Spurs eye Maritzburg United scalp

The 2018/19 Nedbank Cup round of 32 action will continue on Sunday

Bloemfontein Celtic will lock horns with their Free State rivals Super Eagles in Bethlehem.

Phunya Sele Sele are keen to avoid an upset against their ABC Motsepe League neighbours, who are gunning for a spot in the Last 16.

Celtic will also looking to return to winning ways after losing 2-1 to SuperSport United in their previous PSL encounter..

Looking at Eagles, they are fresh from a 0-0 draw against Bloemfontein Young Tigers in the ABC Motsepe League match.

In Mpumalanga, Witbank Spurs will welcome Maritzburg United and the match has all the ingredients to produce fireworks.

Coached by the experienced Shakes Mashaba, National First Division (NFD) outfit Spurs will want to add the Team of Choice's woes.

Looking at Maritzburg, who were the 2017/18 Nedbank Cup runners-up, they are still licking their wounds after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United in the top tier.

Lastly, Mbombela United will host Northern Cape Professionals FC in Nelspruit.

The NFD side is in high spirits following their 3-0 win over the University of Pretoria and they will chase their second win in a row in all competitions.

Professionals will make their debut in the Ke Yona competition and there is no better way to introduce themselves with a win.

The side is currently campaigning in the SAB Regional League.