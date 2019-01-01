Sunday’s Joint PSL Review: AmaZulu and Arrows share KZN Derby spoils, Celtic's clash with Cape Town City abandoned

Abafana Bes’thende foght back to hold Usuthu in KZN derby while Siwelele's clash with the Citizens was called off due to unruly spectator behaviour

Premier Soccer League ( ) action continued on Sunday afternoon with Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City locking horns at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium and Golden Arrows welcoming AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal Derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Both matches got underway at 15:00.

Siwelele looked to consolidate their spot in the top eight against the Citizens who were pushing to remain in the top five.

However, the Citizens started on a high note and looked threatening with Bradley Ralani hitting the woodwork in the 16th minute.

That would be the game's last chance as it had to be called off in the 23rd minute due to unruly spectators invading the pitch.

As a result of the incident, the players had to be escorted to the dressing room and the decision was taken to abandon the game.

THE GAME IS OFFICIALLY CALLED OFF DUE TO SECURITY REASONS.#IAMCITYFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/NDYc6C32bL — FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 14, 2019

Elsewhere, shifting focus to the clash in Durban, Cavin Johnson’s men opened the scoring through skipper Sadat Ouro-Akoriko in the 12th minute when he converted Siyethemba Mnguni’s superb corner kick.

Abafana Bes’thende were also targeting a spot in the top eight and Arrows fought back when Divine Lunga was fouled on the edge of the area by Thembela Sikhakhane.

From the resultant set-piece, Lunga found the back of the net for Steve Komphela’s side as both sides headed into the half-time interval level-pegging at 1-1.

With both sides showing a desire to score a winning goal, both goalkeepers Maxmillian Mbaeva and Siyabonga Mbatha were kept busy, but neither side could walk away with the full three points.

Meanwhile, Usuthu now sit 11th on the log with 27 points from 26 matches and the hosts sit ninth with 32 points from as many matches.