Muntari: Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Dauda backs Ghana midfielder to succeed in South Africa

The 2014 World Cup shot-stopper shares his thoughts on his former colleague who is reportedly on his way to the PSL

Former goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes midfielder and international teammate Sulley Muntari has what it takes to succeed in the South African Premier Soccer League ( ).

The ex- and Milan ace has been linked to Pirates, and since revealing a desire to take his career to the PSL.

He has been without a club since ending a short spell with Spanish second division fold Albacete last year.

“For some time now I have been training with Sulley and he is a guy who is still passionate about football," Dauda, who played together with Muntari for Ghana at the 2014 World Cup in , said, as Citisports reported.

“He has been following the South African league while he was in .

“He has good knowledge of the game there. He is a big boy and I am convinced that he can make it there.

“He loves the football they play there so he won't have problems."

Amid the South African possibilities, Muntari has also been linked to Ghana Premier League ( ) side , with whom he has had training spells "to keep fit" during his search for a new club.

“I spoke to an agent. He gave me a call. I have forgotten his name. Sipho...I don’t know how to pronounce his name,” Muntari recently told Metro FM.

“I would love to come and play in because they have great teams that I like. For instance, [Mamelodi] Sundowns are there, [Orlando] Pirates are there but my favourite one is [Kaizer] Chiefs.

"I don’t know why but I have been following Chiefs for a moment now, I love the way they are and everything. So I said if I am going to South Africa, the only team I want to play for, that is Chiefs.

"With all due respect to Pirates and Sundowns and the other teams that are in the South African league, of course, this is what I prefer, so that’s the only plan, that’s what I spoke [about] with the agent.

“That’s it and I haven’t said anything more, but why not? It’s home, Ghana is home, South Africa can be home, any part in Africa can be home. It would be good to come [to South Africa] but I haven’t made up my mind as yet.”

Muntari, a winner with Inter in 2010, also played for English club Portsmouth, with whom he won the in 2008.

The 36-year-old has also been on the books of Sunderland in , Italian fold and Pescara, Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna and Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad.