Sukazi fumes over Orlando Pirates-Aubaas gaffe on Bafana Bafana team sheet

An error on the Bafana Bafana team sheet against Morocco has flared up rumours that TS Galaxy's Bathusi Aubaas is heading to Orlando Pirates.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder Aubaas was listed as a Pirates player before making his Bafana Bafana debut on Saturday. Already, there are reports that the 28-year-old is a transfer target of the Buccaneers.

The mistake on the Bafana team sheet worsened the rumours with some convinced that the midfielder has already signed for the Soweto giants. But Sukazi has moved in to clear the air in an angry response.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Safa, Bafana Bafana and whoever else is responsible for this nonsense, you are reducing yourself to some serious embarrassment," said Sukazi on social media.

"Since when did TS Galaxy player Bathusi Aubaas become an Orlando player?? You owe both clubs and the nation some an apology."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On an evening he made his Bafana debut, Aubaas was a surprise starter and never set a foot wrong in an impressive display. The TS Galaxy midfielder played the entire 90 minutes and his performance was promising that he could be trusted by Broos again in future international matches.

The way he gave a good account of himself on Saturday could see Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs or other more established Premier Soccer League could officially express interest in the linkman.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAAS? The upcoming weeks could see Aubaas being the subject of more transfer talk linking him with big clubs.