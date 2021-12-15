Sukazi demands action against Orlando Pirates and PSL boss Khoza

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi has demanded to know how the Premier Soccer League will act against his Orlando Pirates counterpart following last weekend’s fracas at Orlando Stadium.

Video footage went viral showing Sukazi being denied entry into the stadium where TS Galaxy had visited Pirates.

It took more than 30 minutes for Sukazi to negotiate his way into the stadium, a period which includes a scuffle as he could be seen being manhandled like a commoner by Pirates’ security personnel.

The Rockets boss has now written to the PSL demanding certain answers and interestingly, Khoza is the league’s chairman.

“They must tell us the steps they will be taking against Orlando Pirates and their officials including the chairman,” Sukazi told Marawa Sports Worldwide as per iDisiki Times.

“At least a determination has to be made whether or not he is liable or part of the situation because the security officers stated they did what they did on an order [by the chairman]. The head of security said ‘The chairman said, I shouldn’t let you in, not even to the change room. It is his order, I cannot disobey the chairman.’

“I’ve written to the PSL to advise me, us as TS Galaxy, on the steps that they will be taking on this incident. Most importantly I asked them to tell us exactly on what basis would an official of a club be refused access when they carry an NSL all-access card.

“To single out one official when everyone else from the same club, even the match commissioner, is carrying the same all-access card, I showed it to him. His and mine are the same.”

It is not the first time Pirates have been accused of denying access to key people into the stadium.

They were under the spotlight in recent months for shutting out Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his assistants who had arrived at Orlando Stadium on a scouting mission.

Last weekend’s incident also involved the Buccaneers spokesperson Thandi Morafe who is alleged to have assaulted his TS Galaxy counterpart Minenhle Mkhize.

“I’ve also asked for this kind of conduct by Orlando Pirates, their officials and security personnel. Will they [PSL] be taking any kind of steps or if they wouldn’t, they must tell us what kind of steps they will be taking against themselves,” added Sukazi.

Khoza acknowledged the incident during a press conference earlier this week.