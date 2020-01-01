Suicidal for us to think Orlando Pirates still have Cup hangover - Chippa United coach Seema

The Chilli Boys trainer and his men travel to Gauteng for a date with the Soweto giants who have just ended a six-year trophy drought

coach Lehlohonolo Seema says he is certain their next Premier Soccer League ( ) opponents ’ MTN8 success is now “water under the bridge” and it would be a huge mistake for his side to think the Buccaneers may still have a 'hangover' from their cup triumph.

Pirates edged Bloemfontein last Saturday to claim the MTN8 title, their first major trophy since lifting the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

Now the Bucs shift focus to hosting Chippa United in a league match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

While there could be a possibility of over-excitement in the Pirates camp which could distract them from the Chilli Boys assignment, Seema is refusing to let his mind entertain such thoughts.

“That would be suicidal, that would be suicidal for us to say they still have a hangover from the cup,” Seema told the media as per iDiski Times.

“I am sure immediately after they left Durban, it was water under the bridge, as much as it has been long for them since they won the cup. You know the quality that Pirates have got, on Wednesday you don’t even know who you expect to see on the field of play, it’s difficult to plan against them, such quality that they have.”

The MTN8 triumph could also act as a confidence booster which might push Pirates to end their a two match winless run in the league and Seema is aware of the “danger” their hosts pose to his team.

Chippa have been struggling for form this season, having won just one match, drawn two and lost three, a run that has left them fourth from bottom with four points better than basement side .

Seema noted his side's seriousness in approaching matches especially with Pirates on the horizon.

“We have to make sure that we do not take anything for granted, we don’t get complacent, we’ll have to prepare very well and expect a very difficult game from the MTN8 champions,” said Seema.

“And congratulations to them, tough luck to . We are fully aware of the danger of Pirates, that they can pose on the day, because they quality.”

Pirates’ quality could be highlighted by the fact that chief striker Frank Mhango and attacker Terrence Dzvukamanja both spent the entire match on the bench in the victory over Celtic.