Share Follow GOAL on Google

Hansi Flick has made a new decision regarding Lamine Yamal, opting to leave him out of Barcelona's next Champions League fixture, a move that follows unexpected developments during the team's match against Villarreal.

Advertisement

In an official medical statement, Barcelona revealed that Yamal is suffering from slight discomfort in his right ankle and will not travel with the squad to Azerbaijan for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Sabah.

The club say leaving the young winger out is purely precautionary. They want to stop the injury getting worse and give him enough time to recover, and they expect him to be available for Sunday's match against Deportivo, depending on how his physical condition develops.

Yamal picked up the ankle problem against Villarreal. The medical staff then assessed him before making a final call on whether he would travel, with the European fixture fast approaching.

Flick isn't taking any risks with his young star, even though the injury isn't described as serious. His coaching staff would rather see the player miss one match than risk the discomfort turning into a problem that could keep him out for longer.