Successful start for Algeria at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations with a win over Senegal

Algeria's women beat Senegal 2-0 on Sunday evening in the opening round of Group A at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, staged on Moroccan soil for the third consecutive time and running until 16 August.

Marine Dafeur broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute. Melissa Bety wrapped it up with a second in the 88th, killing off any Senegalese hopes of salvaging a draw.

Temporary top spot for Algeria

The win lifts Algeria to the summit of Group A on a full three points, with Senegal still stuck on zero. Morocco and Kenya meet later on Sunday evening in the same round.

16 teams compete for 4 World Cup places

Sixteen teams make up this edition, split into four groups of four, with the winner and runner-up from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

This tournament carries extra weight. The top four teams book direct places at the Women's World Cup finals in Brazil next year, while two more earn a shot at the international play-off qualifying route, raising the stakes across the whole competition.