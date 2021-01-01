Success in line for Watford return against Coventry City after recovering from hamstring injury

The Nigeria international has returned to full training and will be in contention to feature against the Sky Blues

Isaac Success is in line to make his much-awaited return for Watford when they take on Coventry City in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 25-year-old forward suffered a hamstring injury in training in June and has since been on the sidelines.

The Nigeria international last featured for the Vicarage Road outfit in a Premier League game against Everton in February 2020, due to his inconsistent performances for the club.

Success has recovered from the injury problems and started individual training in December but has now teamed up with the rest of the first-team for full training.

The centre-forward will be in contention to feature against Coventry City and will hope to help his side return to winning ways after their defeat to Queens Park Rangers the last time out.

“Strikers Stipe Perica and Isaac Success are back in training with the first-team squad having both shaken off hamstring complaints, in a boost to the options of Hornets’ head coach Xisco Munoz,” read a statement from the club website.

Success' compatriot Tom Dele-Bashiru suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Reading in October and has since been on the sidelines.

The Nigerian midfielder is still undergoing rehabilitation and will not be available when Watford take on Coventry City at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium.

“Tom Dele-Bashiru’s rehabilitation from an October ACL injury also continues,” the statement continued.

Dele-Bashiru teamed up with Watford in the summer of 2019 from Premier League side Manchester City, where he spent 14 years.

The Nigeria U23 midfielder has only made two appearances for the Vicarage Road outfit across all competitions this season.

Former Nigeria U20 star Success has two appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut against Zambia in 2016.

Dele-Bashiru, on the other hand, is yet to get an opportunity to feature for the Super Eagles and has previously featured for the England U16 team before representing the West Africans at the U20 and U23 levels.