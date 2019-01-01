'Suarez's attitude against Liverpool was outrageous' - Barcelona striker warned hostile reception awaits at Anfield

Former Reds defender Phil Thompson wants to see the Uruguayan played at his own game during the second leg of a Champions League semi-final

Luis Suarez’s attitude during ’s 3-0 victory over was “outrageous”, says Phil Thompson, with Anfield urged to give a former favourite a “rough reception” on his return.

The Uruguayan striker, who left Merseyside in the summer of 2014, will be back in familiar surroundings on Tuesday.

He will be hoping to help Barca complete a semi-final job and book their place in a continental showpiece on June 1.

Liverpool, though, are not about to throw in the towel and have been called upon to “wind up” a man who broke the deadlock at Camp Nou and honoured his vow to celebrate.

Thompson believes Jurgen Klopp’s side need to take inspiration from Suarez and bend the rules without breaking them, just as a South American striker has made a career of doing.

The ex-Reds defender told Sky Sports: “We have to be a little bit streetwise. We have to be ready because I think that is where they had the upper hand.

“Yes, there were the three goals, but being streetwise, play-acting, conning the referee.

“Luis Suarez, yes he played for Liverpool, but he made me believe what everyone else thought of Luis Suarez. He went over and above that.

“I hope Liverpool fans and the Liverpool players give it to him and wind him up something rotten.

“Some of the attitude he had in the first leg was absolutely outrageous.

“He’s a Barcelona player now and that’s all he’s thinking about. I have no problem with people celebrating goals and everything, and what Luis Suarez gave for Liverpool was fantastic, but some of the stuff he did made me understand what some of the other fans thought of Luis Suarez when he was at Liverpool.

“Some of the stuff he went through last week, I think he crossed that line. I know a lot of the supporters out there were outraged by some of the things that he did. So we have to be streetwise.

“Winding him up sometimes makes him play better, but this is Anfield and I think he will get a bit of a rough reception.

“I hope that’s from the players as well, that they can wind him up. Yes, he might get a bit angry but we’re 3-0 down and we have to be street savvy out there on that pitch.”

Before playing host to Barcelona, Liverpool will be interested spectators of ’s Premier League clash with Leicester on Monday – with the Blues looking to edge back above the Reds at the top of the table heading into the final day of the season.