Suarez makes MLS future admission as Atletico Madrid striker seeks to extend playing career

The experienced Uruguayan frontman believes he can play on for a few years yet, with there a chance that he could head to America

Luis Suarez has admitted that a spell in MLS appeals to him as he looks to prolong a playing career that had been slowing down prior to linking up with Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The Uruguayan was expecting to see out his playing days at Barcelona before a shock decision was taken to let him head through the exits at Camp Nou.

A prolific 34-year-old has rediscovered his drive at Wanda Metropolitano, as a La Liga title challenge is spearheaded, and he could now continue for some years yet - potentially in America.

What has been said?

Suarez has told Club del Deportista on his present and future: "Two years ago, when I played for Barcelona, I would have said I'd like to finish there, but then circumstances arise.

"Now that I am here and I am happy, you consider playing for a couple more years, continuing to compete and then, when the time comes, you have another option and you have to make decisions.

"Actually, it is difficult. I would like to have the experience of being able to play in the United States, but you never know."

The bigger picture

Suarez has hit 19 goals this season, with a serious point made to those left behind in Catalunya as Barca slip off the title pace.

He had found the target on 198 occasions across six memorable years with the Blaugrana, with a devastating partnership struck up with Lionel Messi.

The former Liverpool star, who has seen another move mooted for the next transfer window, admits to being left surprised at how he was treated by Barca, but that only served to make him hungrier to silence any doubters.

Suarez added on his career path over the last 12 months: "Everyone likes a challenge, and coming here [to Atletico] was a very big challenge for me for many reasons,.

"Last year I received criticism and it was said I was no longer able to compete for big things, or that at Barcelona I could not compete at a high level.

"And that creates a challenge for you on an individual level as it makes you want to continue showing that you are among the elite of football when arriving at Atletico, [and show] that there is a reason why I have been the kind of player that I have for so many years.

"I took it as a big challenge and with great enthusiasm. I do not regret anything, on the contrary: excited and eager to continue demonstrating [his quality]."

