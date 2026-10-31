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imago-sport-1085328116.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Stunning rating for the referee of the Barcelona-Alavés match

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves
Barcelona
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Spain
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Referee Cordero Vega took charge of Barcelona's 6-1 win over Deportivo Alavés at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of La Liga.

Specialist website "Archivo VAR", which focuses on controversial refereeing incidents, handed Cordero Vega a rating of 6.75 out of 10.

Archivo VAR praised a solid showing from the official. He rarely had to intervene, save for a handful of incidents that warranted a yellow card for the deliberate stopping of counter-attacks or fouls committed at key moments.

Cordero Vega kept his composure throughout and waved away minor contacts, with the result settled inside the first half.

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There was no real controversy. The only flashpoint came when VAR stepped in to confirm Lamine Yamal's second-half goal, with replays showing the forward had timed his run correctly and was not offside.

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