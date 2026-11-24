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Senegal have won their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest court, over the result of the final of the latest Africa Cup of Nations. CAS have reinstated Senegal as winners of the controversial final against Morocco earlier this year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation concerning the final of the "Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025".

CAS have annulled CAF's Appeal Board decision and reinstated its Disciplinary Board decision.

That means Senegal's 1-0 win over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final stands.

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Senegal are officially African champions once again. CAS unanimously upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal, overturning CAF's decision last March to award Morocco a walkover victory in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. The ruling restores Senegal's 1-0 win after extra time in the final played in Rabat on 18 January.

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WHAT HAPPENED

Senegal's players protested a penalty awarded to Morocco late in normal time. In response, the Lions of Teranga left the pitch for 14 minutes before returning to finish the match.

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Brahim Diaz then missed the penalty, taking the final into extra time, where Senegal won. Two months later, however, CAF's Appeal Board ruled that leaving the pitch amounted to forfeiting the match, awarding Morocco a 3-0 walkover victory and the African title.

CAS have overturned that decision and confirmed Senegal as African champions for the 2025 edition.