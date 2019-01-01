Stuart Baxter resigns as head coach of Bafana Bafana

Baxter returned to the Bafana hot seat in May 2017 but he has now left the post after more than two years in charge of the senior team

Stuart Baxter has officially announced his resignation as head coach of .

There had been growing calls for Baxter to vacate his position following Bafana Bafana’s quarter-final exit at the 2019 tournament in .

While Baxter looked set to continue in his role until after the 2022 Fifa World Cup, he found himself under immense pressure from the South African public to step down.

This was after below-par performances in the Group Stage, where Bafana qualified as one of the four third-best teams across all the groups.

The 65-year-old mentor helped Bafana qualify for Afcon 2019 finals, the team’s first since 2015 when Shakes Mashaba was head coach, but the team never really looked threatening.

In his second spell as head coach of Bafana, Baxter managed 21 games, won eight, lost nine and drew four.

Reports suggest Baxter could be heading to either or , having reportedly received offers from the two countries.

But for Safa, it’s back to the drawing board as the country’s FA now needs to begin a search for Baxter’s replacement.