Stuart Baxter not ruling out the idea of having Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana assistant coach

The two-time PSL title-winning coach will make recommendations regarding his technical team ahead of the Afcon tournament

head coach Stuart Baxter has not ruled out the idea of having Pitso Mosimane as his assistant at the upcoming 2019 (Afcon) finals.

The English tactician is still without a permanent technical team ahead of the continental tournament which will be hosted by between 21 June and 19 July.

“We haven’t given a thought to any of the coaches coming on board, not because they don’t have anything to add, in fact, many of them would," Baxter told City Press.

Mosimane, who coached Bafana Bafana between 2010 and 2012, is currently in charge of PSL champions .

“Pitso is experienced [but] it’s a question of who do you want and all sorts of different issues," he continued.

“We’ll try and keep the rest of the staff for continuity Z such as the sport scientist, physical coach and the doctor," he concluded.

Quinton Fortune, Shaun Bartlett and Molefi Ntseki have all served as Baxter's assistant since the former SuperSport United coach took over the reins in 2017.

According to the publication, Baxter is toying with the idea of roping in his son, Lee as the Bafana goalkeeper coach in .

However, the South African Football Association (Safa)'s acting chief executive officer Russell Paul was mum on the possibility of the goalkeeper coach joining the national team.

“I can’t deny or confirm that. The coach hasn’t given us his final list as yet and we’ll be able to make a final announcement based on his recommendations,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Ntseki, Andre Arendse (goalkeeper coach) and Joshua Smith (physical trainer) were part of Bafana's technical team during the team's last competitive game which was against Libya in the 2019 Afcon qualifier last month.

Arendse could reportedly be enlisted by pay channel SuperSport as one of their analysts during the broadcast of 2019 Afcon.