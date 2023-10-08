Struggling Sekhukhune United go level with Kaizer Chiefs after Polokwane City draw in Limpopo Derby clash

Brandon Truter's side drew 0-0 with Polokwane City as they fall short of entering the into the top half of the PSL table.

Sekhukhune and Polokwane City draw blanks

Babina Noko go level with Kaizer Chiefs

Polokwane City remain in the top eight

WHAT HAPPENED: In the only game in the PSL this weekend saw Sekhukhune United and Polokwane City playing to a goalless draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The result saw Babina Noko go level on points with Molefi Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs as both sides are on 11 points.

The match did not produce many clear-cut chances as they were few and far in between, but the most notable came late in the game when veteran striker Ndumiso Mabena had a golden opportunity in the 85th minute where Stevens Goovadia played a cross for the former Orlando Pirates striker.

There were no Sekhukhune defenders in sight and all Mabena had to do was to control the ball and pick his spot, but he instead opted to go for a first-time header and ballooned his efforts over the bar.

WHAT WAS SAID: Both coaches, Lehlohonolo Seema and Brandon Truter admitted that their teams did not play to the best of their abilities.

"Today we did not play at all, were just below par and we had a lot of players who were not having the best days. And I can understand because it has not been a long two weeks.

"Credit must go to these boys and we will do better next time. This Fifa break is coming at the right time because we don't have a big squad and we will rest and come back strong," Seema told SuperSport TV.

His counterpart Truter also shared his thoughts after the game: "I have to thank God that we do not have a lot of injuries because we have gone through games that were tough. The human body must get breaks and we could see that we need to rest because it has been tough.

Kamohelo Mokotjo was losing balls and that is unlike him. But now it is just about resting and I know there is a lot that we can do to be better after the break," said Truter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Striker Chibuike Ohizu has now gone two games without finding the back of the net for Brandon Turter's side as he continues to chase the PSL Golden Boot. Tshegofatso Mabasa currently leads the way with six goals.

WHAT'S NEXT: City and Sekhukhune will both go into the international break to recover as Babina Noko are in the Caf Confederation Cup group stages and according to GOAL sources, they are looking to secure the services of a couple of free agents to bolster their squad.

Rise and Shine, meanwhile, will use this break to rework their strategy as they look to stay in the top eight.