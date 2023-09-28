Struggling Orlando Pirates made a 'poor decision' to let Dzvukamanja join SuperSport United - Vilakazi

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi is convinced Terrence Dzvukamanja is better than Zakhele Lepasa.

Dzvukamanja joined SuperSport in the last transfer window

The Zim star had unceremoniously dumped Pirates

A Bucs legend feels it was mistake letting Dzvukamanja go

WHAT HAPPENED? Dzvukamanja surprisingly left Pirates in July this year and he joined SuperSport United at a time when he was expected to lead the Buccaneers' attack in the current season.

Following his departure, Lepasa stepped in to spearhead Pirates’ attack. But Vilakazi insists it was a mistake to let Dzvukamanja leave the club.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Pirates put themselves in this position by allowing Dzvukamanja to leave, that was a poor decision," Vilakazi told Sowetan Live.

"They should have given him a new contract. Last season, the boy was the only player who scored important goals [like the winner in the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United] and [Zakhele] Lepasa [who’s scored 10 times in all competitions thus far] wasn’t there. I think Dzvukamanja is better than Lepasa," he added.

“The way Pirates play needs a player who’s good with his head like Dzvukamanja. They play with width and crosses... how many chances can Lepasa convert with his head? Not many, but Dzvukamanja proved he can score a lot [he scored eight and finished as the side’s second top-scorer behind Monnapule Saleng, who racked up 15 across all competitions]."

AND WHAT MORE? Vilakazi feels Kermit Erasmus can step into Dzvukamanja's shoes as he also tips Makhehlele Makhaula to become key in midfield.

“Now the solution is to start Kermit... his experience can help Pirates now," said Vilakazi. "You also need Makhaula because you see that in the midfield they are vulnerable.

"Makhaula is solid and doesn’t lose possession easily like [Siphelo] Baloni. Kapinga should also be in the starting XI because of his intelligence on the ball... that boy is a rare breed, he can pass even in small spaces.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After starting the season while on fire, goals seem to have dried up for Lepasa who has struggled to find the back of the net in recent games.

The 26-year-old even failed to score during the recent Bafana Bafana camp, while Vilakazi feels Dzvukamanja is better than Lepasa, the left-footed player has also not been prolific for Matsatsantsa.

The Zimbabwe international has scored just two goals in seven Premier Soccer League games this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR DZVUKAMANJA? SuperSport host Gaborone United in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Friday and Dzvukamanja is expected to play a pivotal role in that match following a 1-1 away draw.