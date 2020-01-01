Struggling Kaizer Chiefs: Time for Plan B?

The Glamour Boys have had problems at the back but are also yet to click up front in attack in the four matches they've played this season

Things have not by any means gone according to plan for the new man in the hot-seat, Gavin Hunt.

Hunt has proven himself to be one of the Premier Soccer League’s greatest ever managers, but he’s endured a tough start to life at ’s biggest club, following 3-0 defeats to both and in his opening four matches.

There have been defensive woes right across the back, including goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s shocker in the opening league match against Sundowns.

On Saturday against Pirates the Amakhosi defence was again badly exposed. However, when analysing what went wrong, it was not only the defenders who were at fault.

Take Bucs’ opener, a deft glancing header by Zakhele Lepasa. The obvious problem was that Lepasa was totally unmarked when he nodded the ball past Daniel Akpeyi. But before that, one can see how Chiefs’ right-back, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, gets isolated against two Pirates players, which ultimately allowed Terrence Dzvukamanja the space and time to pick out Lepasa with a pin-point cross. The second goal also came from a cross from the Pirates left.

Mphahlele could have done with some help from the right-sided midfielder who on the day was Lebogang Manyama. Yes Manyama should have done his job. But the question that needs to be asked is whether Manyama should have been used in that role – which requires a lot of selfless tracking, up and down the flank - in the first place.

Free up Manyama and see what he can do

Manyama, the 2016/ 2017 Player of the Season, is a creative player who thrives in pockets of space in and around the opposition box. Against Pirates, he looked out of sorts and was substituted early in the second half.

Another player who has looked off his game has been Leonardo Castro, who missed a real sitter in the Soweto Derby.

Chiefs enjoyed success last season by employing Samir Nurkovic upfront as a focal point and using his strength to bring the other forwards into play. With the Serb out injured, it seems that Hunt is hoping that Castro does the same job. Theoretically, the Colombian and former Mamelodi Sundowns man could and should be doing it. But for whatever reason, he does not quite seem to be on top of his game.

One solution could be to shift Castro to the bench and start Manyama in a more central position, pairing him with Khama Billiat upfront.

Together, Billiat and Manyama could alternate in the number 9 and number 10 roles, offering creativity, mobility, pace, and all the while keeping the opposition defenders guessing. If the two of them click, there is the potential for a really dynamic duo and it might also make Chiefs less predictable, because of late, it's seemingly too often been a case of hitting Castro and then playing off him.

Article continues below

Short on the flanks – do Chiefs regret letting some players go?

It's not necessarily quite that simple though, because Amakhosi don’t have much cover in terms of wide midfielders. In this respect, it will be a massive boost when Dumisani Zuma gets back to full fitness. While the transfer ban has made things worse, one has to wonder though if the club regrets allowing the likes of Kabelo Mahlasela and Joseph Molangoane to leave.

Those two would have offered the natural width Chiefs are in need of, as well as the energy to get up and down the touchline. In the midst of a transfer ban though, Hunt has to make do with what he's got and perhaps Reeve Frosler, a full-back by trade, is another option as he’s shown good versatility.



It's certainly going to be interesting to see what changes Hunt makes, if any, when his wounded side take on TS Galaxy in a league match on Wednesday night.