"Strongly worded warning": Mourinho opens the file on the intelligence of "easy solutions" ahead of the Madrid derby

Real Madrid are preparing for one of their biggest La Liga tests of the season: a trip across the city to face Atletico Madrid in a hotly anticipated derby.

Games like this shape a season. They are never just three points. They are a clash with a direct rival that either validates the work done so far or throws up serious doubts.

According to "As", the most important thing Jose Mourinho has achieved since returning to Real Madrid is unifying the team. Everyone is pulling in one direction, which was one of last season's biggest weaknesses, and from that unity the coach now wants to stamp out what he cleverly called "easy solutions".

Those "easy solutions" nearly cost precious points against Inter Milan and Elche, and to some extent against Rayo Vallecano too.

Valdebebas will host a sharp internal debate over the coming days as part of the build-up to the Atletico match. Mourinho will focus in particular on the need to keep control of games that look already settled, as happened against Inter Milan and Elche.

The coach was clearly unhappy with the second-half display at the Martinez Valero, even if he admired the spirit his players showed. Behind the scenes, though, there is an acknowledgement of things that need fixing.

Mourinho spelled it out in the press conference after the last-gasp win over Elche: "The problem is clear. Matches that appear settled but are not. We have three or four or five chances to settle them, but we do not take them. Then it seems we go from feeling comfortable to losing control of the match. Well, we did not concede, but the match was over.. I do not know if this is the right word, but it is like a slackening."

He added: "I prefer to control matches, and I do not like conceding anything. It is not about conceding goals, but about not giving up control of matches. Sometimes we may concede a goal out of context, but apart from that, against Elche, we lost control of the match."

Tension guaranteed in the Madrid derby

There is little chance of that repeating itself on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano, where tension is guaranteed from the first minute to the last. But the warning is one the coach wants to make clear for the future.

In record time, Mourinho has reversed the decline of the past two seasons and built a cohesive side. His messages have landed at both a collective and individual level, as every player who has praised his work will testify.

Diomande has shown no signs of discontent during this period of transformation. Bellingham is producing his best football. Vinicius is more committed than ever to the collective work on the pitch, Guler has hit the peak of his powers, Espi is delivering, and Huijsen has won back his place.

Mourinho has credibility with his players. Now, fixing the "slackening" he identified himself is the priority.